Gold rates hit all-time high in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold rates surged to a record high on Thursday in Pakistan, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increased by Rs3,200 and was traded at Rs321,000 on Thursday against it sale at Rs317,800 the previous trading day.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs2,743 to Rs275,205 from Rs272,462 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs2,515 to Rs252,280 from Rs249,765.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs105 to Rs3,580 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs90 and was traded at Rs3,069.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $31 to $3,052 from $3,021 whereas that of silver went up by $1 to $34.10, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia witnessed a drop and were recorded at 4,237 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,636. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is 11,31The 1 in Saudi Riyal.

Gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:00 am March 27, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

The price of gold depends on a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make gold rates escalate due to its safe-haven status.

As a yield-less asset, gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal.