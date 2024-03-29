Gold rates register another spike in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold price witnessed another spike on Friday as 24 karat per tola yellow metal was sold at Rs234,800 after an increase of Rs,3800 and as compared to its sale at Rs.231,000 on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association (ASSJA), the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs3,258 to Rs201,303

With an increase of US$44, the international rate of gold on Friday hit a record high as it reached $2,254 per ounce, in the international market, ASSJA said.

Earlier on Thursday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1,500 and sold at Rs.231,000.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,285 to Rs.198,045 from Rs.196,760 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.181,541 from Rs. 180,363, the ASSJA reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $14 to $2,214 from $.2,200, the association reported.