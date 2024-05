KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan continue to go downward as per tola price decreased by Rs800, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs800 to reach Rs239,200 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10 grams of gold stood at Rs205,075 following a decrease of Rs686.

On the other hand, the international rate of gold was also decreased by $5 to reach $2,317 per ounce.