Gold rates register increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.4,600 and was trade at Rs.243,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 239,200 the previous day, ARY News reported.

The rate of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3,944 to Rs.209,019 from Rs 205,075 whereas as the prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.191,601 from Rs 187,986, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.25.72 to Rs2,271.94.

The price of gold in the international market remained increased by $54 to $2,366 from $2,312, the association reported.

Read more: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves surge to $14.5 bn

In a significant boost to Pakistan’s financial stability, the nation’s foreign exchange reserves soared to $14.5 billion after receiving a substantial tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on May 3, the domestic foreign exchange reserves witnessed a substantial rise, standing at $14.45 billion.

Last month, Pakistan received the much-awaited $1.1 billion final tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of the $3 billion standby arrangement, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed.

The SBP said it received Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 828 million — equivalent to $1.1 billion in value — “following the successful completion of the second review by the Executive Board of IMF under Stand-By Arrangement (SBA)”

The central bank said that the disbursement will be reflected in SBP reserves for the week ending on May 3, 2024.