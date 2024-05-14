Gold prices fall in Pakistan following global downtrend

KARACHI: Gold price in Pakistan on Tuesday saw downward momentum in line with the international market, ARY News reported quoting Sarafa Association.

According to all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold dropped by Rs1200 to close at Rs241,100 per tola while the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs943 to settle at Rs207,733.

The precious commodity registered losses as per ounce price plunged by $12 to $2,337 in international market.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $2,344.92 per ounce by 0903 GMT after dropping 1%. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,350.50.

Spot silver rose 0.8% to $28.41 per ounce and palladium gained 1.2% to $1,008.20.

Platinum was up about 1% to $969.77, after hitting a near one-year peak of $1,016.40 on Monday.