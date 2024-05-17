Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 245,000 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 245,600 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 514 to Rs 210,048 from Rs 210,562 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 192,544 from Rs 193,016, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,730 and Rs2,340.53, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,384 from $2,390, the association reported.

On the global front, Gold rates appeared set for a second consecutive weekly gain on Friday, after recent U.S. inflation data fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates twice this year, weighing on the dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,384.86 per ounce, as of 0650 GMT. Bullion prices have gained 1% so far this week, having hit one-month highs in the last session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% at $2,389.20.

“The upward bias for gold prices may remain, with the recent run in U.S. economic data offering room for the Fed to consider earlier rate cuts in 2024 while geopolitical tensions rock on,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.