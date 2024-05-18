web analytics
Gold prices surge in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday witnessed a rise in Pakistan as per tola price was up by Rs3100, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-krat gold was up by Rs3,100 to reach Rs248,100 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10 grams of gold stood at Rs212,706 following a rise of Rs2,658.

In the international market, the gold rate climbed to $2,414 per ounce (including a $20 premium), up by $30 during the day.

The silver rate in Pakistan also witnessed an increase, rising by Rs 120 to reach Rs 2,850 per tola.

On Friday, gold prices had declined by Rs 600 per tola.

