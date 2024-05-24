Gold rates register major drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan continue to decline in line with the global market, ARY News reported on Friday, citing the Sarafa Association.

According to the Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the per tola gold price reached Rs240,200 after a decline of Rs1800

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,933 after it shed Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of per tola silver remained constant at Rs2,850.

In the international market, the gold price decreased by $17 to $2338 from $2,355, the association reported.

According to Reuters, Gold prices hit a two-week low on Friday, set for their biggest weekly loss in over five months, as interest rate cut expectations started to dwindle after a hawkish tone in the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes.

U.S. gold futures was unchanged at $2,337.80.

Spot silver rose 1.3% to $30.49.

Platinum edged 0.3% higher to $1,022.35 and palladium gained 0.6% to $974.73. All three metals were headed for weekly losses.