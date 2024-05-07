Gold rates drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday witnessed decrease in Pakistan as per tola price was up by Rs500, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-krat gold decreased by Rs500 to reach Rs240,000 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10 grams of gold stood at Rs205,761 following a decrease of Rs429.

On the other hand, the international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,317 per ounce after a decrease of $5 during the day.