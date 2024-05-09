Gold price soars to Rs239,200 per tola

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs239,200 on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained constant at Rs 205,075 Rs 187,986, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver also remained constant at Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,254.80 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,312, the Association said.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) depreciated by over 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market and closed at PKR 278.2.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the dollar at 276.41 for buying and 279.09 for selling.

In comparison to major currencies, PKR edged higher against the Euro, closing at 298.62 compared to the previous value of 298.62.

The British Pound became expensive by 29.25 paisa closing at 347.11 compared to 346.82 from a day ago.