29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Gold rates fall in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The gold rates registered a decrease in Pakistan as per tola price slashed by Rs1200 in the local market, ARY News reported on Friday.

The gold prices recorded a decrease of Rs1200 per tola to settle at Rs215,100 in the local market, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a surge of Rs1200 and was sold at Rs184,414.

In the international market, the yellow metal rate was increased by $20 to $1,980.

The gold prices recorded a surge of Rs2,200 per tola to settle at Rs216,500 in the local market the other day.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.