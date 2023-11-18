Gold rates fall in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates registered a decrease in Pakistan as per tola price slashed by Rs1200 in the local market, ARY News reported on Friday.

The gold prices recorded a decrease of Rs1200 per tola to settle at Rs215,100 in the local market, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a surge of Rs1200 and was sold at Rs184,414.

In the international market, the yellow metal rate was increased by $20 to $1,980.

The gold prices recorded a surge of Rs2,200 per tola to settle at Rs216,500 in the local market the other day.