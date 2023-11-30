28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Gold prices reach Rs221,000 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday, despite a slight increase in the international rate.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the yellow metal held steady at Rs221,000 per tola in the country, while the international rate witnessed a increase of $2 per ounce.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs189,472, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $2,041.19 per ounce by 0927 GMT. Bullion is up 2.8% so far this month after rising 7.3% in October.

US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.3% to $2,041.70.

Silver fell 0.1% to $24.98 per ounce, but was heading for its second straight monthly gain. Platinum was down 0.6% at $926.76.

Palladium slipped 2% to $1,006.73, and was heading for its second consecutive monthly decline.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.