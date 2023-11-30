Gold prices reach Rs221,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday, despite a slight increase in the international rate.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the yellow metal held steady at Rs221,000 per tola in the country, while the international rate witnessed a increase of $2 per ounce.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs189,472, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $2,041.19 per ounce by 0927 GMT. Bullion is up 2.8% so far this month after rising 7.3% in October.

US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.3% to $2,041.70.

Silver fell 0.1% to $24.98 per ounce, but was heading for its second straight monthly gain. Platinum was down 0.6% at $926.76.

Palladium slipped 2% to $1,006.73, and was heading for its second consecutive monthly decline.