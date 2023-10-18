Gold rates in Pakistan increase as rupee plummets

KARACHI: The gold prices continue an upward trend in Pakistan as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs6,400 in the domestic market, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The price of precious yellow metal increased by Rs6,500 per tola in Pakistan to trade at Rs206,500, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also saw an increase by Rs5,487 to trade at Rs 107,740.

In the international market, the price witnessed a hike of $46 to settle at $1,938 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the US dollar gained ground against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading on Wednesday morning after a prolonged winning run of the Pakistani currency.

USD gained one rupee in interbank trading to reach Rs278, foreign exchange dealers said.

The US currency value also goes upward by one rupee in the open market and trading at Rs278 from 277 rupees.

Last week, the US dollar shed Rs5.07 against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading.