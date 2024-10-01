web analytics
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Gold prices continue to dip in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained a downward trajectory in line with decrease in international rates.

In the local market on Tuesday, the price of gold per tola was lowered by Rs600, clocking in at Rs274,900.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,682 after it recorded a decrease of Rs515, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs275,500.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,647 from $2,653, the Association reported.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

