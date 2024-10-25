Gold prices dip in local, international markets

Gold prices have declined for the second consecutive day in global and local markets on Friday October 25, 2024.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems an Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs800 to Rs282,300.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams also dropped by Rs686 to Rs24,2027.

In contrast to the decline in gold prices, the price of silver per tola remained stable at Rs3,350.

The price for 10 grams of silver also remained unchanged at Rs2,872.08.

Globally, the price of gold per ounce fell by $8 to reach $2,726.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved a remarkable feat on Friday, as the KSE-100 index broke through the 90,000-point barrier in intra-day trading.

The index was trading at 90,087.41 points at 11:58 am, representing a 1.25% increase from the previous day’s close of 88,945.98.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, noted that the stocks reached the 90,000 mark in one of the fastest record gains of 125pc in 18 months.