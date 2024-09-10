Gold rates in Pakistan today – September 10, 2024

Gold prices moved up in local and international markets on Tuesday, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

The price of gold per tola increased by Rs1300, reaching Rs261,700, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price jacked up by Rs1114, selling at Rs224,365.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.