web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold rates in Pakistan today – September 10, 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Gold prices moved up in local and international markets on Tuesday, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

The price of gold per tola increased by Rs1300, reaching Rs261,700, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price jacked up by Rs1114, selling at Rs224,365.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

Spot gold was steady at $2,506.59 per ounce by 1031 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,535.20.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $28.39 per ounce.

Platinum gained 0.5% to $942.75 and palladium was up by 1.2% to $958.25.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.