Gold rates in Pakistan today – September 12, 2024

Spot gold was witnessed a drop of $8 to settle at $2,515 per ounce by 1031 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,535.20.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $28.39 per ounce.

Platinum gained 0.5% to $942.75 and palladium was up by 1.2% to $958.25.

On the other hand, Oil prices rose during Asian trade on Thursday, spurred by concerns of Hurricane Francine impacting output in the US, the world’s biggest crude producer, though worries of lower demand capped gains.

Brent crude futures for November were up 40 cents, or 0.6% at $71.01 a barrel at 0330 GMT. US crude futures for October were up 32 cents, or 0.5%, at $67.63 a barrel.