Gold prices reach all-time high in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,900 and was sold at Rs.265,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 263,000 on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

According to all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,486 to Rs.227,966 from Rs. 225,480 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.208,970 from Rs. 206,690.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,950 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,529.14.

The Association reported that the price of gold in the international market increased by $51 to $2,566 from $2,515.

A day earlier, Gold prices witnessed a downward trend in local and international markets on Thursday.

The price of gold per tola gold was reduced by Rs1,000, to fall Rs263,000, according to data shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also dropped Rs857 per tola to settle at Rs225,480.

Spot gold witnessed a drop of $8 to settle at $2,515 per ounce by 1031 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,535.20.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $28.39 per ounce.

Platinum gained 0.5% to $942.75 and palladium was up by 1.2% to $958.25.