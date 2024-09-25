Gold prices break new record in Pakistan

The price of per gold in Pakistan continued its record-breaking run on Wednesday, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,500 to reach Rs275,500, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,197 after it recorded an increase of Rs2,144.

After declining by Rs600 per tola, the price of gold rose by Rs1,100 per tola on Tuesday to hit an all-time high of Rs 273,000 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was steady at $2,658.08 per ounce, while the US gold futures were up 0.2 percent to $2,682.10.

As per APGJSA, the international rate was set at $2,653 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $25 during the day.