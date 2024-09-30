Gold rates drop further in Pakistan

web analytics
Monday, September 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.275,500 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 276,000 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 428 to Rs. 236,197 from Rs. 236,625 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 216,514 from Rs. 216,907, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,653 from $2,657, the Association reported.

On September 28, the per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.276,000.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 601 to Rs. 236,625 from Rs. 237,226 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 216,907 from Rs. 217,456, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,657 from $2,663, the Association reported.

