Gold prices surge in local market

Gold price in Pakistan maintained its upward trajectory for the second straight session on Friday.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,400, setting in at Rs263,500, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs225,908 after it registered an increase of Rs1,200.

On Thursday, gold price gained Rs2,000 to settle Rs262,100.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged by $15 to settle at $2,518 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

On the other hand, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.