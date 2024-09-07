web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold prices see big decline in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan registered a decline on Saturday, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of gold per tola slashed by Rs2,000, reaching Rs261,500.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs1714, selling at Rs224,194.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,495.86 per ounce, having hit its highest since Aug. 20, when gold last scaled a record peak. U.S. gold futures settled 0.7% lower at $2,524.60.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 3.1% to $27.92.

Platinum retreated 0.4% to $920.55 while palladium dropped 3.1% to $913.00.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.