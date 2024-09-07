Gold prices see big decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan registered a decline on Saturday, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of gold per tola slashed by Rs2,000, reaching Rs261,500.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs1714, selling at Rs224,194.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,495.86 per ounce, having hit its highest since Aug. 20, when gold last scaled a record peak. U.S. gold futures settled 0.7% lower at $2,524.60.