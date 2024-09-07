Gold prices see big decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan registered a decline on Saturday, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
The price of gold per tola slashed by Rs2,000, reaching Rs261,500.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs1714, selling at Rs224,194.
In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.
Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,495.86 per ounce, having hit its highest since Aug. 20, when gold last scaled a record peak. U.S. gold futures settled 0.7% lower at $2,524.60.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 3.1% to $27.92.
Platinum retreated 0.4% to $920.55 while palladium dropped 3.1% to $913.00.