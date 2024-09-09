web analytics
Gold prices continue to dip in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained its downward trajectory on Monday in line with  international market.

The price of gold per tola slashed by Rs1100, reaching Rs260,400, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs943, selling at Rs223,251.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,491.11 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $2,520.30.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $28.04 per ounce, platinum gained 1.7% to $937.35 and palladium was up 1.3% to $922.68.
