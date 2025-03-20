Gold rates in Saudi Arabia – 20 March, 2025

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia reached 4,259 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,656 . Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is Saudi Riyal 11,370.

It is important to note that gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:00 am March 20, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

The price of gold depends on a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make gold rates escalate due to its safe-haven status.

As a yield-less asset, gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal.

On the other hand, the Omani Riyal (OMR) exchange rate remained unchanged at Rs 734.50 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The buying and selling rates for OMR were recorded at Rs 726.00 and Rs 734.50, respectively.

The exchange rates were last updated at 12:39 PST on March 20, 2025.