Gold rates in Saudi Arabia; January 18, 2025

The rate of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia went up to 3,823 Saudi Riyal (SAR) as of Saturday, January 18, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, the cost for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia increased to SAR 3,280. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,203.

It is important to note that gold prices are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at at 09:20 am January 18, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

The inherent allure and limited availability of gold render it a sought-after material for jewellery and luxury items. The demand for gold jewellery stimulates economic activity across the mining, manufacturing, and retail sectors.