Gold rates in Saudi Arabia on December 19, 2024

RIYADH: The rate of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia slightly decreased and was recorded at 3,704 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per tola on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

As reported by Forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is SAR 3,177. Furthermore, the price for an ounce of gold is noted to be SAR 9,880.

It is crucial to recognize that gold prices are influenced by global fluctuations, including those occurring within Saudi Arabia, and the figures provided were last updated at 9:31 pm on December 19, 2024.

This modification reflects the current trends in the global gold market, which are influenced by various factors, including economic conditions, geopolitical events, and changes in investor sentiment.

Read more: Gold rebounds from one-month low

Gold, recognized as a highly esteemed precious metal, has held significant value for centuries and is integral to the global economy. Its worth is derived from its rarity, resilience, and universal attraction. Often viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold is utilized to safeguard wealth during periods of economic uncertainty.

Central banks and investors hold gold reserves to enhance the diversity of their investment portfolios and to shield against inflation and fluctuations in currency value.

The intrinsic appeal and finite supply of gold make it a highly desired material for jewelry and luxury goods. The demand for gold jewelry fosters economic activity across the mining, manufacturing, and retail industries.

In the international market, gold prices gained on Thursday, rebounding from a one-month low, as the market digested the US Federal Reserve’s hint of a gradual policy easing next year, with investors awaiting more data to gauge the economy’s health.