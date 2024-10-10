web analytics
Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 10 October 2024

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (October 10) stands at 3,671 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Moreover, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,151 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,800.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 09:37 am on October 09, 2024.

Meanwhile, the per tola gold price in Pakistan go down on Thursday, October 10, 2024, in line with the upward trend in the international market.

In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola slashed by Rs500 to reach Rs271,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs232,510 after it recorded a decrease of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Globally, the rate was at $2,613 per ounce losing $4 during the day.

