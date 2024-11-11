Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 11 November 2024

The rates of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Monday (November 11) dropped to 3,771 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

According to forex.pk, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,237 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,067.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 10:15 am on November 11, 2024.

On November 9, the rate of one tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Saturday recorded at 37,487 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Likewise, the rates of 10 grams of 24-k gold is SAR 3,250 in the kingdom of Saudi Arabaia while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,118.

On November 7, the rate of one tola of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia experienced a slight increase, reaching 3,848 Saudi Riyals (SAR), as reported by forex.pk.

In addition, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold remained at SAR 3,302 in the kingdom, while the gold price per ounce was SAR 10,271 on Thursday.