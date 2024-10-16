Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 16 October 2024

The per tola price of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (October 16) stands at 3,718 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Moreover, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,191in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,925.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated on October 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, the gold prices in Pakistan have reached an all-time high, surging to Rs277,200 per tola, with an increase of Rs2,200.

This upward trend follows a brief decline in the previous session. The price for 10 grams of gold also witnessed a substantial rise, reaching Rs237,654, up by Rs1,886.

According to market analysts, the rise in gold prices can be attributed to easing US Treasury yields and anticipation of upcoming US economic data.

International gold rates have also seen an increase, quoted at $2,675 per ounce, up by $22 from the previous day. In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.