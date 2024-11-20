Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today- 20 November 2024

The rates of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (November 20) climbed to 3,669 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

According to forex.pk, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,149 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,794.

Note: The gold rates across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 05:50 pm on November 20, 2024.

On 18 Nov, the rate of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at 3,599 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

According to forex.pk, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,089 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR SAR 9,609.

Similarly on 15 Nov, the rate of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia was around 3,633 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

While, the 10 grams of 24-k gold was being sold for SAR 3,118 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price was at SAR 9,698.

