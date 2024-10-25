Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 25 October 2024

KARACHI: The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (October 25) dropped to 3,837 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

According to forex.pk, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,293 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,243.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 10:27 am on October 25, 2024.

A day earlier, the price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday surged to 3,846 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

According to forex.pk, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,3o1 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,266.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 09:49 am on October 24, 2024.