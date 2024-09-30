Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 30 September 2024

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia surged to 3,731 Saudi Riyal (SAR) on Monday [September 30], ARY News reported, citing forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,202 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,959.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 10:27 am on September 30, 2024.

Last week, the price of 24-karat gold surged to SAR 3,753 per tola in Saudi Arabia on Friday, September 27, 2024, as reported by forex.pk.

Additionally, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is being sold for SAR 3,221, while the price of gold per ounce stands at SAR 10,019.

It is important to note that gold prices fluctuate globally, including in Saudi Arabia, and the prices reported were accurate as of 10:27 am on September 27, 2024.