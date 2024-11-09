Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 09 November 2024

LAHORE: The rate of one tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (09 November 2024) recorded at 37,487 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Likewise, the rates of 10 grams of 24-k gold is SAR 3,250 in the kingdom of Saudi Arabaia while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,118.

Note: Gold rates fluctuate frequently around the globe, including in the kingdom, and the figures presented in this post may differ since they were last updated at 07:55 pm on November 09, 2024.

Earlier on November 7, the rate of one tola of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia experienced a slight increase, reaching 3,848 Saudi Riyals (SAR), as reported by forex.pk.

In addition, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold remained at SAR 3,302 in the kingdom, while the gold price per ounce was SAR 10,271 on Thursday.