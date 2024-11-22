Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 22 November 2024

LAHORE: The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (November 22) climbed to 3,744 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

According to forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently set at SAR 3,213 in the kingdom, while the price per ounce of gold is recorded at SAR 9,994.

It is important to note that gold prices fluctuate globally, including in Saudi Arabia, and there may be variations in this information as the prices were last updated at 10:51 AM on November 22, 2024.

On Nov 20, the rates of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at 3,669 SAR.

Additionally, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,149 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,794.

Also read: Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today- 20 November 2024



On 18 Nov, the rate of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia stood at 3,599 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

According to forex.pk, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,089 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR SAR 9,609.

Similarly on 15 Nov, the rate of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia was around 3,633 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

While, the 10 grams of 24-k gold was being sold for SAR 3,118 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price was at SAR 9,698.