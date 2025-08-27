Gold rates increase in Pakistan - August 27, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates soared on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in line with an increase in the international market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The rate of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,000 and was traded at Rs361,700 against its sale at Rs360,700 the previous day.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs857 to Rs310,099 from Rs309,242 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs785 to Rs284,267 from Rs 283,482.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs53 and Rs46 and were traded at Rs4,068 and Rs3,487 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $3,390 from $3,380. However, the rates of silver in international market decreased by $.53 to $38.35 from $38.88, the Association reported.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods marked by inflation, economic instability, and geopolitical tensions. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to gold markets. These developments have enabled smaller investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to engage in gold trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, highlighting cautious investor sentiment amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Behavior in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold pricing plays a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and investment trends. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty prevailing, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a means of wealth preservation and a favored choice for both investment and ornamental use.