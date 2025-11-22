Gold rates increase in Pakistan — November 22, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan rose on Saturday, November 22, 2025, in line with an upward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rate of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,300, reaching Rs428,862 per tola, up from Rs426,562 the previous day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,972 to Rs367,680, compared to Rs365,708 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold gained $23, rising to $4,065 per ounce from $4,042 the preceding day.

Silver prices also registered an upward trend. The rate for 10 grams of 24-karat silver increased by Rs42, reaching Rs4,518, up from Rs4,476 the previous day.

Meanwhile, the government in a relief to the country’s jewelry sector has granted conditional permission for import of gold, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Commerce has notified the order under which gold jewelry will be exported within 120 days after import of gold.

The ban on the gold import has only been lifted for the finished product.

According to the notification the suspended SRO has been restored with regard to the international trade of the gold.

The government has also introduced some amendments with regard to the import and export of precious metals and jewelry, while the framework of the import and export of precious metals and jewelry will be continued, according to the notification.