Gold rates increase in Pakistan — November 29, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan saw a significant rise on Saturday, November 29, 2025, following an upward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs 5,300, reaching Rs 444,162 per tola, compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs 438,862.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 4,544, increasing from Rs 376,253 to Rs 380,797.

In the global market, gold was trading at $4,218 per ounce, marking an increase of $53 from the previous price of $4,165.

Meanwhile, the Competition Commission of Pakistan in its assessment of Pakistan’s gold market has recommended constitution of an authority for documentation of the market. The CCP in its study said that the gold market lacking documentation and transparency with regard to prices.

“Pakistan has 60 to 90 tons annual gold consumption,” competition commission said adding that over 90% gold trade has been from informal channels.

CCP said that in financial year 2024 Pakistan had imported gold worth 17 million US dollars. “Reko Diq gold project will produce 74 billion dollars gold within a duration of 37 years, having likely strength to change the gold supply chain” CCP said.

Most dealings of precious metal are cash-based owing to the undocumented market, CCP observed in its study.