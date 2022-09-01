Gold rates move up in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday registered a surge as per tola price of precious metal increased by Rs2000 in the local market, ARY News reported.

As per All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the per tola gold price was increased by Rs2000 to settle at Rs141,000.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold was also hiked by Rs1715 to Rs120,885, he said. The per tola price of gold decreased by Rs1500 on Wednesday.

In international market, gold prices briefly slid below $1,700 for the first time in six weeks on Thursday, as major central banks stuck to an aggressive stance to combat inflation, dulling demand.

Spot gold was down 0.5% to $1,701.90 per ounce after earlier touching $1,698.70, the lowest level since July 21 for non-yielding bullion.

U.S. gold futures shed 0.72% to $1,713.70.

Comments