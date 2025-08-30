Gold rates witness sharp increase in Pakistan – August 30, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan recorded a significant rise on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in line with the upward trend in the international market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

The rate of 24-karat gold per tola jumped by Rs3,600, reaching Rs367,400, compared to Rs363,800 a day earlier.

Similarly, the rates of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,172 to Rs314,986 from Rs311,814, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased by Rs2,908 to Rs288,747 from Rs285,839.

Silver also followed the rising trend, with per tola prices climbing by Rs81 to Rs4,202, and 10 grams gaining Rs69 to settle at Rs3,602.

In the international market, gold prices surged by $36, reaching $3,447 from $3,411, while silver advanced by $0.81 to $39.69 from $38.88.

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods marked by inflation, economic instability, and geopolitical tensions. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to gold markets. These developments have enabled smaller investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to engage in gold trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, highlighting cautious investor sentiment amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Behavior in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold pricing plays a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and investment trends. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty prevailing, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a means of wealth preservation and a favored choice for both investment and ornamental use.