Gold rates increase today in Pakistan — October 31, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan rose on Friday, October 31, 2025, in line with an upward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs5,300, reaching Rs424,162, compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs418,862.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs4,544 to Rs363,650, up from Rs359,106 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices rose by $53, reaching $4,018 per ounce, compared to $3,965 previously.

According to AFP, the demand for gold hit a record high in the third quarter as the precious metal’s price hit all-time highs on geopolitical unrest, industry data showed.

Total demand grew three percent year-on-year in the July-September period to 1,313 tonnes, the World Gold Council said, as the metal perceived as a safe haven investment benefitted from the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

That was the highest level of demand by volume since the WGC began compiling such records around 25 years ago.

The US government shutdown and expectations of more cuts to Federal Reserve interest rates, which is weighing on the dollar, have lent additional support to gold’s price in recent months according to analysts.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

The rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These developments have enabled retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once a domain dominated by institutional investors.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold retains its status as a favored asset for both consumers and investors. Beyond being a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility increases, tangible assets like gold are viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.