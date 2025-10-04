Gold rates increase today in Pakistan – October 4, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Saturday, October 4, 2025, following a strong rally in the international market.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, 24-karat gold rates rose by Rs2,100, reaching to Rs409,878 per tola, compared to 407,778 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,801 to Rs351,404 up from Rs349,603.

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $21, reaching $3,886 per ounce, up from $3,865.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Regarded as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a preferred choice for investors seeking stability.

The evolution of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These tools have allowed retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices reflects sustained global demand and heightened investor caution amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to play a significant role in consumer and investor decision-making. For many, gold is not just a commodity but a trusted method of wealth preservation.

As market volatility grows, tangible assets like gold are increasingly being viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.