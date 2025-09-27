Gold rates increase today in Pakistan - September 27, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates increased in Pakistan on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in line with the rise in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rate of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,900 and was traded at Rs397,700 against its sale at Rs395,800 the previous day.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs1,629 to Rs340,963 from Rs339,334. The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $3,759 from $3,740.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to uphold its reputation as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains a preferred choice for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has significantly expanded access to global gold markets. These advancements have enabled retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to engage in a space that was once largely dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices highlight sustained global demand and reflect investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical tensions.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices play a crucial role in shaping consumer behavior and investment strategies. With the Pakistani rupee under constant pressure and economic uncertainty lingering, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as a dependable means of preserving wealth.