Gold rates increase today in Pakistan - September 5, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed an increase on Friday, September 5, 2025, in line with the upward trend in the international market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

The per tola rates of 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,200 and were traded at Rs377,900 against its sale at Rs376,700 on the previous day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,029 to settle at Rs323,988 – up from Rs322,959 whereas that of 22-karat gold also witnessed an increase of Rs943 to Rs296,999 from Rs296,056.

The local silver market reported no change. The price of 24-karat silver per tola was recorded at Rs4,315, and 10 grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs3,699. The international silver rate stood at US$40.82 per ounce.

In the international market, gold prices rose $12 to reach $3,552 per ounce, compared to $3,540 in the previous session.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to hold its position as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical tension. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—through gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has expanded access to global gold markets. These tools have enabled smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in a space once dominated by institutional players.

Current price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand and underline investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices significantly influence consumer behavior and investment decisions. With the rupee under pressure and uncertainty clouding the economy, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as a reliable means of wealth preservation. For many, it remains not only a preferred investment but also a traditional choice for ornamental use.