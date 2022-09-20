Gold rates move in local market

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday recorded an increase of Rs400 per tola, ARY News reported.

According to the All-Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of gold soared by Rs400 to trade at Rs155,100.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams jacked up by Rs343 to Rs132,973.

Rupee freefall continues

The Pakistani rupee’s losses continued for thirteen consecutive sessions as the local currency closed at Rs238.91 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistani rupee lost Rs1, or 0.42 percent, compared to yesterday’s close of Rs237.91. The domestic currency has continued to freefall against the greenback for thirteen consecutive working days.

The Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) stated that the banks were selling the US dollar at Rs239.40, while the greenback was being traded between Rs244 to Rs246 in the open market.

