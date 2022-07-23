Gold rates move up in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday registered surge as per tola price of precious metal increased by Rs900 in the local market, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the per tola gold price was increased by Rs900 to settle at Rs146,300.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold was also hiked by Rs772 to Rs125,429, he said.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined by $389 million during the week ended on July 15.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stand at $9,328.6 million

