Gold price goes up in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold price witnessed an increase of Rs300 per tola in Pakistan on Saturday, reported ARY News.

The per tola of precious yellow metal now costs Rs114,450, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams gold rose by Rs257 to Rs98,122.

International Gold rates

According to a Reuters report, gold eased as the dollar firmed on bets for interest rate increases but bullion still held above the pivotal $1,750 technical support level en route to a small weekly gain as worries about rising inflation and growth hurt risk sentiment.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,753.67 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,754.30.

Silver was up 0.1 percent at $22.22 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 percent to $965.11, while palladium fell 0.6 percent to $1,898.55

