Gold rates move up in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Thursday registered an increase of Rs850 to Rs 109,100 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs729 to Rs 93,535.

In the international market, gold prices slipped on Thursday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, but easing fears over early tapering of economic support by the Federal Reserve kept bullion close to the $1,750 mark.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,748.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,749.70.

Elsewhere, silver fell 1.6% to $23.14 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $1,018.1 and palladium dropped 0.4% to $2,624.74.