Gold prices surge in Pakistan by Rs2,200/tola

The gold rates recorded increase in Pakistan, after recording a dip on Thursday, ARY News reported on Friday.

The gold prices recorded a surge of Rs2,200 per tola to settle at Rs216,500 in the local market, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a surge of Rs1,886 and was sold at Rs185,614 as compared to yesterday’s Rs183,728.

Additionally, the silver rate remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

The yellow metal rate was increased in the international market by $20 to $2,006.

Yesterday, the gold prices dropped in Pakistan and was sold at Rs214,300.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold had registered a drop of Rs428 and was sold at Rs183,728 on Thursday.