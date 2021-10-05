Gold continues upward journey in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of per told gold witnessed an increase of Rs800 in Pakistan on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

The per tola of precious yellow metal now costs Rs115,000, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams gold rose by Rs669 to Rs98,593.

International market

Gold prices in the international market fell on Tuesday as the dollar benefited from subdued risk sentiment.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,758.27 per ounce, after hitting $1,770.41 on Monday, its highest since Sept. 23. U.S. gold futures shed 0.6% to $1,757.30.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $22.48 per ounce, platinum shed 0.9% to $958.83, while palladium rose 0.1% to $1,906.45.

