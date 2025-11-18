Gold rates plunge in Pakistan — November 18, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan fell sharply on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, following a significant downturn in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rate of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs7,000, trading at Rs423,662 per tola compared to Rs430,662 on the last trading day, the association reported.

Similarly, the prices of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs6,002 to Rs363,221 from Rs369,223, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold fell by Rs5,502 to Rs332,964 from Rs338,466.

Global market

In the international market, gold prices declined by $70 to $4,013 from $4,083.

Silver prices

The silver prices also witnessed a downward trend as the per tola rate of 24-karat silver decreased by Rs123 to Rs5,245 from Rs5,368, and the 10-gram price by Rs106 to Rs4,496 to Rs4,602.

International silver also dipped by $1.23, to $49.73 from $50.96, the association added.

Gold trends

The growing availability of digital financial tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets.

These advancements are enabling retail investors, particularly in the Gulf region, to participate in a market once dominated by institutional players.

Recent movements in gold prices reflect sustained global demand and heightened investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty continues, gold maintains its position as a preferred investment asset. Beyond its role as a commodity, gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As financial market volatility intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.